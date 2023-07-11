Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has rolled out the big guns for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test match against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will make a notable return from a shoulder injury as the captain of the team.

Ten of the 14 players who travelled to New Zealand a week ago to acclimatise to the conditions and time zone, is in the match-day squad – nine of whom will start.

The survivors from the team that beat the Wallabies in Pretoria last weekend and are back in the starting fifteen are fullback Willie le Roux, centre Lukhanyo Am and the frontrow of Steven Kitschof, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

The team is: Le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Am, Damian De Allende, Makozole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse and Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Moster, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Etsebeth, Malherbe, Mbonambi and Kitschof. The replacements are Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman (munster), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams and Manie Libbok.