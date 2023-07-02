The Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in Mahikeng in the North West stands accused of not honouring its obligations as a Sanitation and Water Authority.

Amongst the accusations from the North West legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements is that they are out-sourcing their maintenance work to the Mahikeng Local Municipality without the required service level agreement.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee, Aaron Motswana says it is unacceptable for the entity to separate its maintenance from other operations.

“You cannot take those particular functions away, it is there in terms of the law. There is no processes, there is no organogram, there is no staff established that will determine the skills and capacity of the people that are supposed to be maintaining this particular plant. And then as a result, the natural cause will be that sewerage that is to be disbursed goes directly into the river here and as result it will then contaminate and costs of maintaining the very same plant, your water treatment plant, the costs will spiral as a result of that irresponsible act of the district municipality.”

Meanwhile, the executive mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, Khumalo Molefe says they are in the process of reviewing their service level agreements.

“Mahikeng is working there in terms old arrangement, which is an old water service level agreement. We have since started the process to review that process because properly it is us as the district who must do work in that. But I can tell you now, we are reviewing that old service level agreement so that we take total responsibility for what is transpiring there.

Water quality issues detected at Mmabatho Water Plant: Report