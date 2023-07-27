Environmentalists are still trying to determine what caused the death of thousands of fish in a dam in Mahikeng, North West.

The fish began washing up on the dam’s banks a few days ago, and more are dying everyday.

A fisherman, Onkemetse Moseki, who has been fishing at the very same dam for more than 15 years, is concerned about the stench from the rotting fish, which he believes could be a health hazard.

“I believe that these fish died somewhere and as they are now on the banks of the river, we need to clean up the place so that this must not affect the community with the stench. They can make a plan of getting rid of them, take them somewhere and burn them.”

Meanwhile, the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality says one of its sewer pipes burst two weeks ago and discharged sewage into a stream leading into a dam.

A thorough investigation will however be conducted by the Department of Water and Sanitation to determine the cause of the fish deaths.

Executive Mayor, Khumalo Molefe, elaborates, “We are aware of certain foreign discharges into the neighbouring streams and dams from various players and I am sure the department is aware and acting on that. On our side we can say that two weeks ago, one of our main sewage pipeline burst and has discharged into the stream leading to the dam. We immediately intervened. We are fixing the pipe.”