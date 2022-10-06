Newly sworn-in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he will announce his Members of the Executive by Friday.

Lesufi has been sworn in as the 7th Premier of Gauteng at the Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg. He takes over from David Makhura who resigned from the position earlier this week.

Lesufi was the province’s MEC for Education. Lesufi says he is ready to appoint his executive.

“I am deployed here by the ANC. So, I need to consult with the ANC. They will also deposit the caliber of people that they think must be considered, and I will take it from there and also consult our alliance partner.”



This follows the resignation of David Makhura on Tuesday, paving the way for current Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to take over the position.

In his resignation letter, Makhura said he was honoured to have been elected the 6th Premier of the province in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

He said that he had served the people of Gauteng with humility, and utmost dedication and integrity through the eight years of his tenure.

“At the 14th ANC Provincial Conference, I passed the baton to the newly elected leadership collective led by comrade Panyaza Lesufi. Having worked with many ANC leaders and activists in Gauteng to rebuild and position Gauteng as a significant player in the affairs of the movement and the country at large, I have always contemplated how best to ensure a smooth and seamless transition from the collective I lead in the PEC and in government in order to achieve maximum unity, continuity, and change. Consequently, I have held several engagements with the leadership of the ANC on the timing and details of the handover in order to ensure a smooth transition in the interest of our province and its people.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the provincial government for the smooth transition of power.

He has wished Lesufi well, saying he’s the right person for the role.

This is four months after the election of a new Provincial Executive Committee headed by Lesufi as Chairperson.

Handover

Last month, Makhura said he was ready to handover to the next premier that the African National Congress (ANC) chooses.

“This leadership has said Premier, we would like to do a mid-term review of the cabinet performance, that is what the PEC is going to do. You have a comprehensive assessment, that’s part of the handover process, it must be orderly, it’s different from a recall, this is what a leadership should be doing and a proper, mature leadership takes those things to account, this is different from I’m gone or they just come and say no, thank you very much just handover the keys, no.”

