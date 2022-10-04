President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the incoming Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi well as he is expected to take the reigns of the country’s wealthiest province. This follows the resignation of David Makhura who had been premier for nine years.

The Gauteng Legislature has convened a special sitting on Thursday, where Lesufi is expected to be elected as premier.

President Ramaphosa says this has been a smooth transition…

Last month, Premier David Makhura hinted at a smooth transition of the provincial government.

This is four months after the election of a new Provincial Executive Committee headed by Lesufi as Chairperson.

