New ways of creating employment need to be explored: Economist

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Chief Economist at Antswisa Advisory, Miyelani Mkhabela says new ways of creating employment in the country need to be explored.

This comes as South Africa continues to grapple with very high unemployment levels and a weak economy amid structural constraints.

Statistics South Africa will release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday.

South Africa’s official unemployment rate for the second quarter was 32.6% from 32.9%.

Mkhabela says they are not expecting big changes.

“We are not expecting a huge margin in terms of increased employment for the quarter. We really need to have investment in strategic units, whether it can be in mining, manufacturing and agriculture that can probably boost our numbers for this report.”

VIDEO: Unemployment stats expected to remain elevated as Stats SA release quarterly labour force survey: