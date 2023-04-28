The leader of the new political party Lentswe La Batho (LLB), Dr Thabo Diseko says his party was formed to liberate people as the current government treats people like slaves.

Diseko says people in the country are still living below the breadline and without getting proper service delivery. The LLB has officially been launched on Friday in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

LLB was established in July 2022 and was officially registered by the Independent Electoral Commission after several failed attempts.

The party is preparing to contest the by-elections in some municipalities. Dr Diseko says the party also intends to contest the country’s general elections in 2024.

“Ramaphosa doesn’t have more rights than anybody else he is just a human being he is like all of us and we leave this world all of us so it’s important that everybody’s rights that are entrenched in the constitution are protected and upheld. Lentswe La Batho is the voice of the people we are going to make sure that I take over this government to serve the people and not to serve our stomachs and pockets. We are here to work for the people and we are going to contest the by-elections in Mangaung is rotten, there are potholes everywhere.”

The party has joined forces with Rise Mzansi political party. It is adamant that its mobilisation throughout the country is bearing fruits.

“It’s an active party and always it’s around Thaba Nchu and they care of our oldest people. 2. People should join LLB is the political part that cares for the people we take people’s matter I to our hands and solve them. We don’t have any sponsors we don’t have any funds we are not in power but we try by all means with what we to ensure people’s needs are met.”

The party says it has members in various towns in the Free State and other provinces.