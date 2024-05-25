Nelson Mandela University celebrates Africa Day in style

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, has celebrated the annual Africa Day in style.

The institution yesterday offered the public a chance to sample some of the best dishes the continent has to offer. They included Nigeria’s Egusi soup, Ghana’s Jollof rice and South Africa’s mala mogodu.

Nomsa Xubane who is from the university’s Mandela International Office, says the day, which is officially celebrated on May the 25th, is about embracing diversity.

“Where people come from, the different cultures and embrace each and every belief and ethics that they have, so we also want to make sure that students from different countries whether they are coming for short stay or doing their degree even if they are away from home, they know that they hosted by a country that acknowledges where they come.”

Happy #AfricaDay Enjoy some highlights from today’s Africa Day Arts Market hosted by Nelson Mandela University International , Nelson Mandela University Arts, Culture & Heritage Unit and @MadibazRadio @TheSoilMusic pic.twitter.com/Z4lIMUdWrt — Mandela University (@MandelaUni) May 24, 2024

