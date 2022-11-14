The Nelson Mandela Municipality has kicked off its farmer engagement sessions at the Walmer township community hall in Gqeberha, in a bid to assist farmers with the various challenges they are facing.

One of those challenges is the issue of water, with some parts of the Metro still feeling the brunt of the drought.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development, Tourism, and Agriculture, Luxolo Namette says they will be giving farmers Jojo tanks and other resources to assist them.

“The city is busy trying to engage farmers. We want those who do not follow the law, and we want to help them. We know that the city is having a challenge in terms of the drought. We want to supply them with Jojo tanks to capture rainwater. We want to drill boreholes and we also want to identify land so that the lifestock can be removed out of our communities to this land.”

Land reform

In February, appearing before Parliament’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Noxolo Kievit said the Expropriation Bill should be seen as a tool that would allow South Africa to expand on land reform.

The Committee met with the Department as well as parliamentary and state law advisors to look into the constitutionality of the Bill that will allow the expropriation of land without compensation.

Kievit said the Bill will also assist other government departments that seek to address land reform.

Economic effects

In 2021, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said according to research by the Gordon Institute of Business Science, the economic effects of land expropriation will wipe off R270 billion from the country’s GDP and this will also result in 2.3 million job losses.

The DA also said that South Africa may be kicked out of AGOA by the United States as the preferential market access policy permits countries that commit to protecting private property rights.

