‘Insufficient public participation on Land Expropriation Bill’

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has criticised the Land Expropriation Bill, saying it’s unconstitutional. It has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign the Bill into law.

Several other civil society groups have threatened to challenge the Bill, which Parliament passed in March. The Bill allows the state to expropriate land under certain circumstances.

IRR campaign manager Makone Maja says, “The way in which public participation was facilitated in compiling this Bill and passing it wasn’t sufficient. So if you look at, for example, the socio-economic impact assessment tool that Parliament is supposed to undertake in gauging and assessing risks within the Bill, this tool specifically highlights the potential financial implications of passing a Bill into law, and how it impacts the economy, and gives Parliament the mandate to use that tool in order to inform the public about the ramifications of passing the Bill into law.”

