Health Minister Joe Phaahla says his department welcomes the Labour Court judgment preventing essential services employees from continuing with any industrial action, adding that all workers must return to work on Tuesday.

The Minister was holding an online media briefing, reflecting on today’s court judgment on striking Nehawu members.

Minister’s briefing below:

The strike by the union entered its second week.

They are demanding a 10 percent wage increase while government is offering three percent. Minister Phaahla says the strike has caused a lapse in the delivery of healthcare services and has resulted in unnecessary loss of life.

“There is no doubt that the strike disrupted the provision of health services in the country, leading to untold suffering and frustration. The court judgment concurs with our ministry and the department, that essential services workers are prohibited from engaging in disruptive industrial action which is detrimental to the healthcare services with the risk of loss of life.”