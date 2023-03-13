Nehawu says the Labour Appeals Court has only interdicted essential service workers from continuing to be part of the public servants’ strike.

Therefore, their strike will continue. Earlier on Monday – the Labour Appeals court issued an order interdicting essential service workers affiliated to Nehawu from continuing with the strike.

Nehawu members have been on strike since last week. They are demanding a 10 percent salary increase whilst the employer is offering 4.7 percent.

Nehawu president Mike Shingange says “The strike in its totality has not been interdicted. It is a component of the essential service that has been interdicted. The strike will continue and it is protected. What the judge has done today was to interdict the essential component of it and we intend to comply with that whilst we explore our options.”

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial and Greys Hospitals in Umlazi south of Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Private security companies and metro police are monitoring access to the healthcare facilities.

Last week, chaos ensued at the hospital after some workers who were on strike entered the hospital under the pretext of being patients.

