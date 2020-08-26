Ndzeku has confirmed that his wife and daughters also worked and held shares at JM Aviation.

JM aviation director and former Swissport South Africa director Vuyisile Ndzeku has lashed out at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, accusing it of being racially biased.

He says the commission is targeting black executives in the aviation industry while millions disappeared at South African Airways (SAA) under white leadership which has not been probed.

Ndzeku who admitted to not having any aviation qualifications says he started JM Aviation with an American-based partner.

The company secured a contract for components’ support and maintenance with SAA and SAA technical.

The contracts are alleged to have been issued irregularly.

Ndzeku has confirmed that his wife and daughters also worked and held shares at JM Aviation.

“There are people like Dudu Myeni which … today everyone is making a fool about them, these people they found SAA dead. There is a gentleman called Andrew Coleman, he took a lot of money at SAA … nobody is saying anything about that.”

“Why is it [that] all the time it seems that it is Africans who are doing something wrong. Chair let me tell you when Swissair bought 20 percent stake at SAA I was there. I was in that airport for a long time I have never been accused of [stealing] one cent,” adds Ndzeku.

The video below is the live stream: