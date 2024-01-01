N Cape welcomes over 200 medical interns for experiential training

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Northern Cape has received a significant influx of medical interns, with over 200 young doctors starting their experiential training in the rural province.

The deployment of these interns is a welcome relief for the region, which often faces challenges in attracting and retaining skilled medical professionals.

Health MEC, Maruping Lekwene, officially welcomes the medical interns and in-service trainees at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley. While expressing the province’s joy at the arrival of the young doctors, Lekwene acknowledges the ongoing challenge of retaining them after their training. He emphasises the importance of their presence in addressing healthcare challenges and providing stability to the healthcare system.

Despite the province’s desire for the doctors to stay after completing their training, some often choose to explore opportunities in other areas. Lekwene notes that factors such as better offers and preferences for urban areas sometimes influence these decisions.

The young doctors, eager to make a meaningful impact on the health system, express their optimism about contributing to the community. They demonstrate their commitment to learning and improving their skills despite the challenges faced by the healthcare sector.

“I am hoping to get as much exposure as I can from my seniors and to learn as much as I can. I want to give back to the community and help the people of Kimberley with the limited resources. I am sure we can all agree that only if you are a medical professional, you will understand how much our sector lacks. I think all of us, deep down, have the desire to help people; that is why we are here. We want to improve our skills and knowledge and be helpful to the people who need us.”

Annually, medical interns are placed in various hospitals across provinces to offer their services, contributing to the overall improvement of healthcare in different regions. The interns, recognising the limited resources, want to make a positive difference in the lives of the people they serve.