The Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has hit back at the African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula after Zungula accused the Speaker, in a letter, of undermining her oath of office.

Zungula says Mapisa Nqakula unfairly declined requests for a secret ballot on the party’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mapisa-Nqakula has described the claims against her as spurious and says there was no justification for Zungula to show what she says was disrespect towards her.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “At the time of the ATM’s letter, its response to the Speaker’s letter of 8 July was still outstanding. This letter had directed the party’s attention to some defects in its motion in terms of section 89 of the Constitution. This section deals with the removal of the President. The party has since submitted a revised version of the motion and is receiving the consideration of the Speaker.”

“There was therefore no justification for Mr Zungula’s discourteousness and uninformed claims. The does take her oath of office seriously and continues to show unwavering support for Parliamentary oversight and executive accountability,”

VIDEO: No secret ballot in the vote of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet