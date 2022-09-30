The Independent Panel of Experts that will assess the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) motion calling for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office is expected to start its work by Friday after the conclusion of the service level agreements.

This is according to the National Assembly Programme Committee Chairperson and Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

She made the announcement at the Programme Committee meeting on Thursday.

The panel which retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobe will chair has 30 days to determine if there are Constitutional grounds for Ramaphosa to face a Section 89 Inquiry.

Ramaphosa is facing allegations of concealing the theft of US dollars in cash at his game farm in Phala Phala, Limpopo in 2020.

The three-member panel could not start its work earlier as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) objected to the inclusion of Richard Calland, a Professor of Law at the University of Cape Town. Senior Counsel Richard Sello replaced Calland.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the panel is ready to get down to work.

She says, “The panel has been fully appointed. Of course, there are issues which are being dealt with, the service level agreements which are being attended to by the office of Mr (Masibulele) Xaso (Secretary to National Assembly). Obviously once that is finalised, am sure that should be finalised by Friday which is tomorrow and once that is finalised, it means that the panel may need to start its work,”

VIDEO: In June, the ATM explained their position on President Ramaphosa:



Phala Phala farm

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied abusing his power by reporting the theft of millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo to his head of security General Wally Rhoode and not a police station.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in a National Assembly sitting on Thursday.

The EFF leader Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa why he informed someone who was part of his protection service instead of reporting the matter to the police.

Ramaphosa says he reported the theft to Rhoode because he expected him to do what was required.

He says, ” When I informed the general I was informing a police official. Even at the time on the farm, my manager interacted with police officials. I’m not the type of person to abuse my position or my power.”

VIDEO: President Ramaphosa addresses questions around Phala Phala farm case:



Additional reporting by Joseph Mosia