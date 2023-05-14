The African National Congress (ANC) in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District in the North West, has distanced itself from a letter circulating on social media, indicating that some mayors in the district have been recalled from their positions.

The letter announces the recall of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Mayor, Khumalo Molefe, Mahikeng Mayor, Tshepiso Mphehlo, Tswaing Mayor, Norah Mahlangu and Ramotshere Moiloa, Mayor Dinah Pitso.

The letter also states that some whips and speakers are also included on the list.

It is alleged that the decision for the recall was taken during a meeting held by the ANC Regional Committee in Zeerust over the weekend.

ANC Regional Chairperson, Phemelo Malebelela explains, “We view this message as misleading, poisonous and ought to be rejected by bona fide ANC members with the contempt it deserves. This propaganda is deliberately manifested to create confusion and attempt to defocus the … task at hand which is to build branches of the ANC and deliver decisive victory for the 2024 general elections. We will further give proper account in appropriate time in the form of a statement on the decisions and resolutions taken by the REC meeting held.”