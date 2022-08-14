ANC National Executive Committee member deployed in the North West, Obed Bapela, has rubbished allegations of registration rigging at the ninth ANC Provincial conference at Rustenburg, in the North West.

This follows a break-in at the registration centre. Bapela says at the time, the credentials of delegates had already been adopted. Despite this, there are some delegates, who say they are still waiting to be accredited.

Bapela says, “We are not registering new people to go to the conference. We are accrediting people that we could not issue accreditation cards yesterday after the place was broken into and the printing machine got disrupted whilst it was still printing the accreditation cards and that matter then we must safeguard the machine out of the centre and to go and reprogram it the whole night yesterday.”

Video: ANC North West 9th Provincial conference update with Tebogo Phakedi