The outcome of the 9th African National Congress (ANC) North West Conference hangs in the balance with some delegates now threatening court action. The much-anticipated gathering to elect the new leadership in the province convened on Friday after three postponements.

It experienced delays with delegates disagreeing over the adoption of credentials. This followed allegations of bogus delegates and the duplication of accreditation tags.

Some delegates now want to nullify the outcome of their conference and have since petitioned the party’s top officials and the NEC. They are preparing court papers with the matter set to go to court later this week.

The Convener for the ANC NEC members in the province, Obed Bapela has acknowledged receipt of grievances from some delegates.

Former member of the National Parliament, Nono Maloi, defeated the current North West Premier Bushy Maape, for the position of the ANC provincial chairperson. Maloi has obtained 374 votes against Maloi’s 294 votes.

Louis Diremelo has been elected the new provincial secretary and the current Public Safety MEC, Sello Lehari, is the new provincial treasurer.