Muslim Community members at Pelican Park in Cape Town have called for the release of South African Gerco van Deventer who is being held hostage by Al Qaeda in Mali.

The community members made the appeal during an Iftaar gathering in Pelican Park when Muslims broke their fast for the day.

Van Deventer, from Swellendam, was a paramedic in Libya when he was kidnapped in 2017 and subsequently sold to Al Qaeda in Mali.

Pelican Park Community member Zaiboenisa Rashied says they are calling for Van Deventer to be released on compassionate grounds, in the holy month of Ramadan, known as the month of mercy.

Gift of the Givers has recorded the appeal, which will be sent via their hostage negotiator to Mali.

“Gerco van Deventer’s wife and children have not seen him since 2017. His parents are longing for their son, so please release our brother. We pray for him, and we pray for you, please, we humbly to you to release him in the name of the almighty.”

South African paramedic abducted in Libya: