Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, is calling on Al-Qaeda to release South African paramedic, Gerco van Deventer from captivity in Mali.

The organisation says it is calling for van Deventer to be released on compassionate grounds, in the holy month of Ramadan, known as the month of mercy.

According to Gift of the Givers a video appeal for Van Deventer’s release, will be recorded during an Iftaar gathering in Pelican Park tonight, when Muslims break their fast for the day.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, says the video will then be sent via their hostage negotiator in Mali to van Deventer’s captors.

Van Deventer, from Swellendam, was a paramedic in Libya when he was kidnapped in 2017 and subsequently sold to Al Qaeda, in Mali.

South African paramedic abducted in Libya: