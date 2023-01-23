The murder case against African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP), Sibusiso Kula has been postponed to Friday this week for a formal bail application. This comes after Kula was arrested last week in connection with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi-Kula.

She was allegedly murdered in November at their home in Kanana near Klerksdorp in the North West. The members of ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were joined by the community, chanting slogans outside court wearing their partys regalia.

They came to support the family of Jennifer.

Kula pitched up in a full court wearing a blue suit and white shirt. The state prosecutor argued that the case must be postponed in order to get more information from the investigating officer.

Kula’s legal representative however, wanted his client to be granted bail in order for him to take care of their children. The case was then postponed to Friday.

Mpotseng Mohlomi, sister to the deceased says they are still reeling in shock.

“We are trying to heal though it still hurts and the way he is reacting inside court knowing that we are still in pain, really it hurts a lot. We have hope in our justice system even what happened in court today we are happy about it and the court should continue in this manner again on Friday for the sake of children.”

Speaking outside court the ANC Women’s League in the province says the state should not grant the suspect bail.

“The state is intending to impose bail and it is on our side. We are not talking about the person who is here. We want Jennifer. We want other girls. We want other women. We want our people. We cannot be killed. We are not animals. We deserve the same rights that people come to court and start to buy lawyers because they are MPs. We will not agree,” says Bitsa Lenkopane, North West ANC Womens League Convenor.

The EFF says police should be trained more extensively to deal with cases of gender-based violence (GBV).

Murder case against ANC MP Sibusiso Kula postponed: