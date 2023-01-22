The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that it opposes bail for the African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament (MP) arrested for the alleged murder of his wife.

The ANC MP was arrested on Friday and is set to appear in court on Monday. His wife was murdered in Kanana in the North West in November last year.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says they will picket outside court.

“The Economic Freedom Fighters gender-based violence desk will attend court and we will support the family. Also, we will closely monitor court proceedings. We call on the National Prosecuting Agency to permanently oppose release on bail, so as to send a clear message that only the harshest punishment awaits men who murder, rape and abuse women.”

EFF Statement On ANC MP Sibusiso Kula Arrest For The Brutal Murder Of His Wife pic.twitter.com/MR5lvjW377 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 22, 2023

The ANC Youth and Women’s Leagues are also expected to picket outside court. They say the MP should be denied bail.

The chairperson of the Youth League Wessels Morweng says: “What is also disturbing about this case is that once again, a woman has been killed in the comfort of her own home, wherein we expect a person whom has killed her, to be the person that protects her. So, we distance ourselves from any relations which we might have with the comrade as our member of the ANC Youth League, as a member of the ANC. We stand with the victim. We are calling for harsher sentences. We are calling for no bail.”

Step Aside

Political analyst at North West University Professor Andre Duvenhage says he expects the ANC to instruct its member accused of the murder of his wife to step aside. Duvenhage says this further puts the spotlight on the ANC, where its action will be scrutinised.

“I do not expect the ANC to distance themselves from this situation. In fact, what I’m expecting is that they will argue that the law must go their way. And they will act accordingly. And if there is a strong case, this specific individual will be asked to step aside. I think the ANC at this point in time will follow proper processes and protocol. – Additional reporting Zebilon Maine and Itumeleng Kgajane