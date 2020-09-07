Mthethwa's comments come as retailer Clicks finds itself in hot water over an online advert which compared the hair of black women to that of white women

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says pressure must be exerted in environments where racial intolerance continues to manifest.

The comparison is accompanied by the caption saying black women’s hair is dry and damaged while white women’s hair is flat and normal.

Mthethwa, who was speaking at the launch of Heritage Month in Pretoria, says remnants of South Africa’s divisive past must not be allowed to live on.

“If somebody decided to challenge our own identity, challenge you with the shape of your face, of your nose, challenge you in terms of the texture of your hair and so on, it’s something we need to liberate those who have white superiority that there’s no such place in this country and we must put all the necessary pressure wherever such intolerances manifest themselves.”

EFF takes on Clicks over the controversial advertisement, demands stores closure for 5 days

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has outlined their demands for Clicks Pharmacy stores, saying corrective steps need to be taken over a controversial online advertisement.

The EFF says they want to highlight their issues with the advert across the country by protesting outside Clicks stores this week.

The EFF claims that labelling the hair of black women as “dry and damaged” undermines the dignity of black people.

Malema was speaking at Mall of the North in Limpopo.

“We are no longer going to accept any apology which is not accompanied by justice. Who is punished for projecting black people as ugly people? If you don’t want to close your shops, Clicks, suspend the people who were involved in projecting black people as ugly. Fire the company that commissioned that advert that projected black people as ugly people.”

Julius Malema addresses EFF members outside a Clicks store: