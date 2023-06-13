The Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport has set aside close to R2 billion for the construction and maintenance of roads in the province.

Delivering his budget speech at the Mpumalanga Legislature, MEC Mandla Mdlovu says his department will increase the regional infrastructure maintenance budget from R226 to R281 million.

Residents of Belfast near the Kruger National Park have on several occasions embarked on violent protest action demanding a tarred road.

Ndlovu says the road between Belfast and Justicia villages is among those that will be upgraded during the 2023/2024 financial year.

“Government is at the stage where it is intensifying its maintenance activities. SANRAL is tasked to lead the labour-intensive national programmes, called S’hamba Sonke and Vala Zonke programmes.

We had a privilege of hosting the Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga. The Minister has encouraged the province to identify roads to be handed over to SANRAL. Amongst these roads include Mkhondo to Mahamba.”