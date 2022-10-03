The Mpumalanga Department of Education is running a week-long programme of classes in preparation for the Grade 12 examinations. This is the department’s final push to obtain better results for the province this year.

The department has set up 133 centres across the province to assist the learners. Schools that performed below 70% are the ones that are targeted to help them to improve the results.

The province achieved an overall pass rate of 73.8% last year and it is targeting over 80% this year.

Teachers are also confident that the extra studies will assist learners to better prepare for the final examinations, but challenges such as load shedding have a negative impact on the preparations.

Hilary Secondary School in Msogwaba is one of the schools that is aiming to improve its matric pass rate.

The department says since the beginning of the year the learners were exposed to different study methods to prepare for the exams.

More than 70 000 full-time matric learners are expected to sit for the final year examinations in the province.