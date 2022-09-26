Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a Ga-Rankuwa school principal was found in Winterveld north of Pretoria on Sunday. The body of Moses Kadiege the principal of the H.L. Setlalentoa secondary school was found in a veld.

Moses was last seen at his home on Saturday. It is alleged that the principal left his house in Brits in the morning on Saturda, September 24, 2022, to visit his friends. Unfortunately, he didn’t return home.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says, ‘’The police are investigating a case of murder after a body of a man was discovered at Winterveld in a bushy area next to the road on 25 September 2022. The motive of the murder is unknown at this stage and police in Loate will continue with investigations. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations, is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line 08600 10111 or report tip-offs on MySaps App’’.

Gauteng Education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi will today visit the family of the principal of the H.L. Setlalentoa secondary school in Ga-Rankuwa north of Pretoria.