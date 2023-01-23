The Mpumalanga Department of Education has suspended a male teacher after reports that he allegedly molested young boys at a school in the province. The teacher at Siboniwe Primary School at Phola Park in KwaMhlanga has since been arrested. He will appear at the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court later today.

Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane says officials were sent to the school to engage with the principal and a report was received.

“Officials were sent to the school to engage with the principal and a report was received. The department took a decision to suspend the teacher in question . The department will send a team of officials from the psycho-social section to render counselling to the affected learners. The department condemns this with the strongest terms possible. The department further encourages parents to inform it in the event that they suspect any form of abuse against our children from any of our schools. This will help to root out such unwarranted tendencies.”