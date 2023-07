A Northern Cape mother of a 10-year-old child who is being bullied at school is calling on authorities to take the issue of school bullying seriously.

She says her Grade-5 daughter suffers serious mental distress after facing endless bullying incidents for a year at her school. The mother alleges the bullies use racial slurs against her child, who has since moved to another school.

VIDEO | Northern Cape mother of a 10-year-old concerned about bullying: