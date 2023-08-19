Western Cape authorities say gang-related murders remain an ongoing concern. One hundred and sixty six of the 193 gang-related murders nationally occurred in the province.

The release of the quarterly crime statistics shows the Western Cape recorded a 5.5 percent reduction in the murder rate.

Provincial MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says a number of areas including Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Harare are of concern.

“I note the consecutive decrease that we achieved. This is commendable and I applaud our police and LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officers for the continued manner in which they are working to create safer communities. Having recently lost two dedicated LEAP officers and being informed that Officer Janine Africa was injured during a shootout with alleged gangsters in the Ravensmead area, is a stark reminder of the continued and hard work that is ahead of us.”

