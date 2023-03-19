More than 3 400 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have been deployed to support the police in securing law and order in the next month in South Africa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo have been informed by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the employment of the South African National Defence Force as of the 17th of this month.

They, in cooperation with the South African Police Services (SAPS), will ensure the prevention and combating of crime as preservation of law and order in South Africa under Operation Prosper.

The correspondence to the Presiding Officers, dated 17 March 2023, indicated 3 474 members of SANDF have been deployed, effective from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023.

The deployment is in line with Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 19 of the Defence Act of 2002.