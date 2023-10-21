More car licence fraud arrests expected: Msibi

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

CEO of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Makhosini Msibi says more arrests can be expected with regards to the fraudulent issuing of motor vehicle licences.

This follows the arrest of eight people including examiners and other officials at the Meyerton Licencing Centre in Midvaal on Friday.

He says one official was found in possession of over R30 000. Msibi says the Meyerton Licencing Centre is infamous for issuing code 10 and 14 driver’s licences whilst the applicants are not physically present and without them having undergone driving tests including eye tests.

Msibi says the investigations continue.

“We are yet to arrest some of those that we couldn’t find yesterday. But this investigation will of course be terminated towards the end of the year. We urge everybody in the community as well as in South Africa at large not to participate in such activities as this will attract very serious consequences,” says Msibi.