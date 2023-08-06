Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku says operations aimed at raiding illegal mining hotspots will continue until safety is restored to communities.

Zama Zamas opened fire at Joburg Metro Police officers with high calibre weapons in Matholesville, west of Johannesburg whilst the officers were conducting an operation targeted at illegal mining hotspots.

The operation follows the discovery of five bodies believed to be that of illegal miners in Riverlea in Johannesburg last weekend.

It is believed the deceased were killed during a battle with rival Zama Zama gangs over illegal mining territory. Tshwaku says officers are prepared to meet fire with fire.

“I’m not going to hesitate to shoot them and make them meet their maker. I wanted to send a lesson that we are JMPD special unit. When you shoot at us, we are going to shoot them back. This thing of Zama Zamas is a chain and when all this happens the community gets affected,” says Tshwaku.

Video: MMC Tshwaku sends warning to illegal miners