Parliament’s National Assembly will on Monday afternoon vote on the removal of the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This follows Parliament’s Section 194 Committee’s submitting of its report to the National Assembly recommending that Mkhwebane be removed due to incompetence and misconduct.

Members of the National Assembly will meet in person at the Cape Town City Hall to vote via roll call.

This means each MP must dictate their vote verbally. The ATM asked that the vote happens via a secret ballot but Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied this request.

Two thirds, or 266 of the 400 MPs, must vote in favour of the committee’s report, for Mkhwebane to be removed.

The National Assembly’s decision will then go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for presidential assent.

If the removal goes ahead, this would be the first time in democratic South Africa that the head of a Chapter 9 Institution has been impeached.

The National Assembly had to develop its own rules for the process, seeing that the Constitution does not specify how the removal should be dealt with.