The Parliamentary inquiry probing suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be briefed on correspondence received from her legal team ahead of next week’s planned sittings, where she is expected to call further witnesses.

The inquiry probing Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will resume its work on Tuesday.

When the inquiry adjourned in December last year, two witnesses had testified about her competence as Public Protector.

The SABC understands that Mkhwebane’s latest demand is that the inquiry summons the complainant in the matter, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazonne, to give evidence.

The reinstated Head of the Free State Provincial office of the Public Protector, Sphelo Samuel, who was one of the last witnesses to testify last year said Mkhwebane refused to issue a subpoena to politicians who were not cooperating in the Vrede Dairy project investigation.

Samuel claimed that Mkhwebane had instructed that no adverse findings should be made against politicians.

He also added that he subsequently made adverse findings in his draft report against former Premier Ace Magashule and former Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.

