The Parliamentary inquiry probing suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will resume its work on Tuesday.

When the inquiry adjourned in December last year, two witnesses had testified about her competence as Public Protector.

The inquiry will be briefed on correspondence received from her legal team ahead of next week’s planned sittings, where she is expected to call further witnesses.

The SABC understands that Mkhwebane’s latest demand is that the inquiry summons the complainant in the matter, Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Natasha Mazonne to give evidence.

