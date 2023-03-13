Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is ready to start giving evidence in her defence at the Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She was speaking outside the Western Cape High Court where she was challenging the decision of the inquiry’s Qubudile Dyantyi and DA MP Kevin Mileham not to recuse themselves from the inquiry. Judgment has been reserved in that matter.

Mkhwebane speaks to SABC’s Bulelani Phillip:

Although she has indicated that she is participating at the inquiry under protest, she has expressed her eagerness to present her side of the story.

” I wish it was tomorrow. Even today. I would appear even tomorrow. I am very much ready, from the media where you have your own narration and perpetuate a certain narrative but they will be hearing from me personally. ”