African National Congress (ANC) presidential candidate Dr. Zweli Mkhize is expected to address a group of disgruntled party members in the Mangaung region in Bloemfontein. This after they convened a parallel conference at the same time as another faction in Bloemfontein two weeks ago.

Mkhize’s visit comes as the party’s Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) announces that the provincial conference is expected to be held next month. It says the ANC’s January 8 statement is also scheduled to be held in the free state.

The session will take place at the Mangaung City Hall in Bloemfontein.

Mkhize’s visit comes amid high tensions within the party, not only in the Mangaung region but also in the ANC’s provincial structure. Mkhize is expected to hold an interactive session with a group of ANC members who lost their court bid to interdict the then ANC Mangaung interim regional committee to convene its 7th elective conference.

Zweli Mkhize says he’s ready to stand as ANC president | Dr Fikile Vilakazi

The faction elected Mangaung metro councillor Patrick Monyakoana as their chairperson and is also supporting former Free State ANC deputy chairperson Thabo Manyoni, to assume the party’s provincial chairperson position.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s provincial general council in the Eastern Cape is expected to begin in the East London city hall on Sunday. The council is the last of the party’s gathering ahead of its 55th national conference which will start in Johannesburg on Friday.

The key issues that the council will discuss include the Eastern Cape PEC’s decision to disband the Amathole region due to what it says is defying the party’s provincial leadership directives.

The party’s treasurer and acting secretary-general has questioned the decision, saying the timing is worrying.