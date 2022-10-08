The ANC says the elections in Lesotho represent hope for thriving democracies in the SADeC region. Vote counting is continuing following the country’s parliamentary elections on Friday.

More than 50 political parties are vying for a chance to govern, but the race is believed to be between four major parties including the newly-launched Revolution for Prosperity party. The results are expected by Monday.

Speaking at the Letsema campaign in Welkom, NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says South Africa can’t seem to be the only country that has regular elections that are credible and trusted.

“We believe that the entire region of Southern Africa has got to have institutions in place that protect the vote because we have that in South Africa. So, we wish all those who are going through elections processes to make sure they have strong institutions which protect the election processes,” says Zulu.

