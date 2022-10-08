Political analyst, Dr Tlohang Letsie says the results which have come in so far, although surprising, bring hope for a new order in Lesotho politics.

Letsie says up to this point the Lesotho parliamentary elections have gone fairly well. The election comes after politicians in the country failed to pass a bill calling for constitutional reforms earlier this year, which were meant to help end years of political instability.

Lesotho’s politics have been marred by coup plots, in-fighting within parties, and floor-crossing which has often led to unstable coalition governments.

“I have to say we’re having a shock result. Almost everybody had predicted a coalition government, but now as things are, the newly-established Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) seems to be sweeping almost everything. I think that brings an element of hope because most of the people that are coming into parliament with RFP are new members altogether. We’re hopeful that they would want to try to correct the wrongs of the past parliament,” says Dr Letsie.

There are no signs of instability during the current Lesotho elections: Dr Tlohang Letsie



#Lesotho_Results now this is unheard of!!! Talk about a clean sweep… for urban vote, this is likely an unfit of how the rest of the urban vote might look like… @Sophie_Mokoena #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/3My8jO0JZF — Rapelang Radebe (@ntateRaps) October 8, 2022

The African National Congress says the elections in Lesotho represent hope for thriving democracies in the SADC region.

Vote counting is underway following the country’s parliamentary elections on Friday.

More than 50 political parties are vying for a chance to govern the landlocked nation, but the race is believed to be between four major parties including the newly launched Revolution for Prosperity Party.

The results are expected by Monday.

Lesotho election results already trickling in: Rapelang Radebe

Speaking at the Letsema campaign in Welkom, ANC National Executive Committee member Lindiwe Zulu says South Africa cannot be the only country that has regular elections that are credible and trusted.

“We believe that the entire region of southern Africa has got to have institutions in place that protect the vote because we have that in South Africa. So we wish all those who are going through elections processes make sure they have strong institutions which protect the election processes,” says Zulu.