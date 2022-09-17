A naturalised Lesotho citizen of Chinese origin, Jason Shao, also known as Pule is facing a legal challenge that seek to disqualify him as an independent candidate for the upcoming national assembly elections.

With less than a month to Lesotho’s polling day, Shao believes this is just a plot to derail his campaign trail.

Shao is contesting the 2022 national elections in his constituency – Ha Tsolo, as independent electorate. But his eligibility to stand for elections faces legal scrutiny. Almost 20 years in Lesotho, Shao believes that he is a bonafide citizen, and duly entitled.

#JasonShao, Mosotho of a Chinese descent is facing a legal scrutiny for standing for 2022 elections. 6 applicants including a Christian Advocates & Ambassadors Association accuse Shao of violating country’s pride/integrity & sovereignty of Lesotho. #SABCNEWS @Sophie_Mokoena pic.twitter.com/aWPYupx4gN — Rapelang Radebe (@ntateRaps) September 17, 2022

He says despite funding and supporting most of the big parties, things have not changed for better, and he wants to be the change he wishes to see.

The 2022 national assembly elections will likely be the most unpredictable ever. With more than 50 parties contesting this years elections, Shao is pushing the limits to make a difference. But, now all eyes will be in Lesotho courts to set precedence on how far the naturalised citizen’s rights can stretch.

An independent electorate under #Basotho_Pele says: after supporting several big parties, the lives of ordinary Basotho remain unchanged, hence he wants to be the change he wishes for. @SABCNews @Sophie_Mokoena @TheAgenda_SABC pic.twitter.com/HHYWMUpI1i — Rapelang Radebe (@ntateRaps) September 17, 2022