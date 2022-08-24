Africa’s second-largest oil producer Angola went to the polls on Wednesday and millions of people have cast their ballots.

Incumbent President Joao Lourenco is seeking re-election and he’s facing stiff competition from the opposition UNITA leader, Adalberto Costa Junior. UNITA has worked hard to shrug off its past as a rebel movement.

Angolans in the diaspora have voted for the first time. They are quite pleased with this move. The Angolan embassy is one of the three polling stations in South Africa.

“I’m feeling quite good, it is a very important day in my country and for all Angolans, it’s a special day all over the world,” An Angolan said.

“I think if you choose the right President they will do their best to create jobs and opportunities for young people. I can’t say much about if they will do what they will do,” another Angolan reiterates.

“I feel good I was able to vote,” says an Angolan.

“It is an amazing feeling being able to vote when I’m away and I feel honoured,” an Angolan in the diaspora says.

Angolans cast their ballots on Wednesday:

SADC observers and other groupings are out on the ground to monitor the election. The African National Congress (ANC) subcommittee chair on International Relations, Lindiwe Zulu, and their strong ally, the MPLA are quite happy about what has transpired in Angola.

“We have been to the five regions and other voting stations. We were out by seven this morning. Everywhere we have been the elections are peaceful and people are going to the polls. We find it to be more organized,” says Zulu.

Angolan National Electoral Commission, Ludmila Cama says she’s fairly satisfied with the election processes.

“The people are excited to vote because this is the first time Angolans are voting out of the country and people are excited they are voting, they want to choose the next president,” says Cama.

Young and old Angolans came out to vote in South Africa and they are adamant that their ballots will definitely make a difference in their country.

