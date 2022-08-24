For the first time, Angolans who live outside their country are voting. They have three polling stations in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town in South Africa.

Angola is on Wednesday holding a presidential election to elect a new president. Nearly 15 million Angolans are expected to cast their votes.

The elections are expected to be the most closely contested since independence in 1975.

The ruling party, MPLA is facing a fierce challenge from the opposition, UNITA.

Young voters from Angola hope their votes will help to bring about change in their country.

One says, “I’m really excited that I got to vote out of Angola and it’s my first time and I would like to personally vote externally. For all Angolans here and around the world it’s our job as citizens of our country, we define the future. If we want change, this is what we got to do.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa has called on the people of Angola to go out in their numbers and express their will.

EFF Spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys says, “Elections are really never true or correct and perfect everywhere in the world including the so-called advanced democracies in Europe and America. However, we call on all parties contesting the elections and their leaders to agitate their supporters to violence post elections in Angola.”