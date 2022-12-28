A memorial service for the late award-winning artist Mandla Maphumulo, better known by his stage name Mampintsha, will be held at Bishop Vusi Dube’s eThekwini Community Church in the Durban CBD on Thursday.

Family spokesperson Zandile Maphumulo says there will be two sessions at the memorial service.

“The program is having two sessions – the religious one and also the entertainment one. As you know that Mampintsha was an artist. The first session will have prayers and the word of God and it’s going to be religious and the second session is what we are going to give to the artist what they will be doing with Mampintsha like to do most. They will be doing whatever the artist wants to do.”

The family of the Gqom artist says he will be laid to rest on Friday. The 40-year-old Maphumulo died from a stroke in a Durban hospital at the weekend.

