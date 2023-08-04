Banyana Banyana are receiving messages of motivation and encouragement from members of parliament ahead of their last 16 World Cup game.

The team has progressed to the knock out stages after a sterling defeat against Italy this week.

They will be facing Netherlands in New Zealand this coming Sunday.

UDM member of Parliament, Nqabayomzi Nkwankwa, is one of the MPs who voiced his unwavering support for the women’s football squad.

“On behalf of the United Democratic Movement, I take this opportunity to wish our pride and joy, Banyana Banyana, all the best in their last 16 game against Netherlands this weekend. We wait with bated breath with another ventilating performance this weekend. We are proud of you and keep flying the South African flag.”

Banyana players, technical team break into song and dance after beating Italy 3-2:

COPE in Parliament says it is optimistic that Banyana Banyana will emerge victorious in their coming game over the weekend.

It says it joins all South Africans in support of the team.

COPE National Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “COPE joins millions of South Africans in wishing Banyana Banyana all the best of luck with their next game. We know that you will not disappoint us. You will put smiles on our faces again. We are fully behind you. The country is behind you. We know you are determined to fly the flag of South Africa high. Halala Banyana Banyana halala. Go for them girls, go for them.”

The Multi-Party Women’s Caucus committee in parliament is calling on all South Africans to rally behind South African Women’s Football Team, Banyana Banyana.

The team is heading for its much-anticipated match on the knock out stages over the weekend.

Chairperson of the committee Nkhensani Bilankulu says all South Africans ought to demonstrate their patriotic love for the team.

“I, therefore, call on all South Africans to wear our sports regalia every Friday in support of Banyana Banyana. By so doing, we will be throwing our support to them from home. As women of this country, we are 100% behind you. You are our pride. Viva Banyana Banyana, viva. Wathinta abafazi wathinta imbhokodo. Malibongweee.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in parliament has sent its message of support and well wishes to Banyana Banyana in their next coming game.

ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina says the team has already made the country proud in their last matches.

“As the ANC caucus, we are very proud of our Protea girls, the netball (team). All their games were superb to an extent of drawing with New Zealand. And that on its own gives us pride as South Africa. We are saying to them, go girls for this Saturday. You are still going to make us proud. We love you so much.”