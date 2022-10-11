The Nelspruit Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced an employee of the City of Mbombela and two others to 10 years imprisonment for corruption and extortion.

43-year-old Dino Siboza colluded with Ernest Mamba and Nkate Ngcobo, who were employed by another company that had a contract with the municipality to read water meters.

According to a statement issued by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the three allegedly solicited money from a homeowner whose meter box was tampered with in 2018.

After several payments to the accused, the homeowner reported the matter to the police.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says police set up a trap and the three were arrested after receiving money from the complainant.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, a prosecutor has been found guilty of corruption by the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court. 50-year-old Leonard Ratshilumela demanded a R6000 bribe from the mother of a suspect who had been arrested for reckless and negligent driving, in order to make the case disappear.

The suspect was a minor.

Ratshilumela was arrested in a sting operation in Thohoyandou two years ago. His five thousand Rand bail was forfeited after he allegedly attempted to kill a witness in the corruption case. He will be sentenced on the 21st of November.