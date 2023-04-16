Members of an organisation called “We Care 4 Nelspruit” in Mbombela, Mpumalanga say they have been receiving death threats for cleaning the city’s streets.

They also clean parks and areas around schools on a voluntary basis.

The founder of the organisation, TJ Maré alleges that workers of the City of Mbombela have been threatening them.

“They have threatened us twice already to actually to kill us, they don’t use any other words. There’s an income stream threat for them ’cause there is no overtime, so I understand it from that point of view.”

Meanwhile, Executive Mayor for the City Mbombela Municipality, Sibongile Makhushe says they are aware of the organisation’s allegations.

“I have spoken to the departments to say look into this matter and see what can be done. But now the problem is how do you take action if a person just says ‘I saw a bakkie there’s two women and a man and they threatened to kill me if I continue cleaning’. If that is true if it has happened, I feel it could be perhaps in the manner that pastor Maré has started and his tone lately. His tone has been as if saying the city is not doing anything which implies that the employees are not doing anything, perhaps they might have been aggravated. I spoke to the GM to say speak to the employees as well to say whoever is assisting we appreciate the work they have done,”

‘We care 4 Nelspruit’ team on a mission to restore city’s image