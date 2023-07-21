African National Congress Women’s League National Task Team Convenor, Baleka Mbete, says she is confident that the league’s National Conference scheduled for this weekend will indeed sit.

Speaking at the Nasrec Conference Centre today ahead of the meeting expected to kick off on Saturday, Mbete says 2 900 delegates of the 3 100 delegates expected, are now registered.

She says the North West provincial structure of the league is the only one whose delegates still need processing.

The conference takes place a week after it was originally scheduled due to pre-registration difficulties and disputes.

“We have since been able to pause and understand the nature of what were the issues that were collapsing registration as it was proceeding, but as I say, an hour ago, I am confidently telling you that we are 90% ready, except for one province, the North West because there were a particular set of difficulties. Only later we will understand fully.”