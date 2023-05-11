The ANC Women’s League is expected to hold its national elective conference in June this year.

The league was disbanded over a year ago after it failed to convene a conference following financial woes and the conviction of former league President, Bathabile Dlamini last year.

The 13th conference scheduled to take place in Johannesburg is expected to hear proposals for the addition of more positions in the top structure.

Last year, the mother body’s 55th conference saw the election of a second Deputy Secretary-General leading to a total of seven top officials.

Women’s League Coordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa addressed the media at the party’s headquarters on the preparations for the conference.

“The special NTT adopted the recommendations of the National Conference Steering Committee that the 13th National Conference of the ANC Women’s League will be convened between the 17th and the 19th of June 2023 at the Nasrec Expo Centre. The conference will be convened under the theme advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women.”