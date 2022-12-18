Former Executive Mayor of Ekhuruleni, Mzwandile Masina, has withdrawn his candidacy for the position of African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General in the middle of voting for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the 55th National Elective Conference, and has thrown his weight behind his opponent for the position, Pule Mabe.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, who was contesting against Masina for the position, called the media for a short briefing on the sidelines of the conference to make the announcement alongside Masina.

Mabe began his briefing by recalling the extensive history between the two men, particularly the time when Masina and ANC Gauteng secretary general, Thembinkosi Nciza, assisted Mabe in establishing channels and structures of engagement between the ANC and its Youth League regarding the election of Jacob Zuma for a second term and Gwede Mantashe for party secretary general in 2012.

This was a contentious issue at the time which led to Mabe almost facing suspension from the ANC Youth League.

Speaking to the media in Nasrec, Pule Mabe explained that both campaigns agreed that they have a common objective in contesting for an ANC NEC position, and the decision was made on that basis.

“Our mission is the same – what we want to see happen in the ANC is common. The kind of leadership structure that we want to come out of the 55th National Conference is again common. It is only prudent that it is not own contestation that ultimately works to undermine the very common objective and common mission that we want to achieve. Let us unite our people,” Mabe says.

The ANC spokesperson says he and Masina have to be seen demonstrating the unity they want to see in the organisation.

Masina provides his explanation for the decision

Mzwandile Masina also addressed the media at the announcement and affirmed that there are no divisions adding that they opted to make the announcement together to allay perceptions of division. Masina states that they consulted with the provincial leadership who supported the direction taken by him and Mabe.

Masina who ran a fully-fledged campaign says by the time his team had agreed to dissolve the campaign and support Mabe the ballots were already printed, adding that the decision was not made under duress but rather in the best interests of what they want to achieve in the organisation.

“What we need in the ANC now is change – things cannot continue the same way. We have seen that many of our people who are being bought is because they are victims of the African National Congress that is not creating necessary jobs because as a self-respecting man, I will not be taking R1000 from another man to vote this way or that way,” states Masina.

He further stated that through this conference they want to see change which will help the majority of South Africans who are unemployed, hungry and destitute.

Masina thanked the ANC for giving him the opportunity to serve and says he looks forward to Mabe inviting him to his office to share the exciting ideas they have for the organisation.

“The ANC is not a destitute organisation,” Masina concluded.

ANC 55th National Conference Day 3 I Press briefing with Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina: